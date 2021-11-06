Eco-friendly New Year postcards go on sale in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New Year's greeting postcards for 2022 have gone on sale across Japan this week, using internationally certified paper produced from forests that have not been illegally logged to show consideration for environmental protection. Japan Post Co. initially issued some 1.83 billion postage-paid "nengajo" postcards, down 6 percent from the previous year and the lowest since records were kept from 2004, as many people now use social media for the seasonal greetings. The downturn is also attributable to weakening demand from companies as part of efforts to cut costs following the coronavirus pandemic...