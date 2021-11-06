Honda to start battery sharing service for tricycle taxis in India

Honda Motor Co. will start a battery sharing service for electric tricycle taxis in India in the first half of 2022 as the world's third-largest carbon dioxide emitter steps up efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. The Japanese automaker will set up battery stations for tricycle taxis, or so-called rickshaws, using Honda's new portable lithium-ion batteries, enabling drivers to swap their low batteries for fully charged ones. About 8 million rickshaws are used in India and are important means of daily transportation. Many rickshaws in urban areas are powered by compressed natural gas, which em...
