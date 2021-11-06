Soccer: Japan add Doan for World Cup q'fiers after injury return

Newsfrom Japan

Japan added PSV Eindhoven attacker Ritsu Doan to their squad Saturday, ahead of their two World Cup qualifiers away to Vietnam and Oman in Group B. Doan sustained a left knee injury in October and left Hajime Moriyasu's side ahead of their 1-0 loss away to Saudi Arabia and a 2-1 home win over Australia. The 23-year-old returned to match action with PSV on Thursday, coming off the bench in the second half as they drew 0-0 away to Monaco in the Europa League. Japan will face Vietnam in Hanoi on Thursday and Oman in Muscat on Nov. 16 in Group B, where they sit fourth after four games with two win...