Baseball: Carp slugger Suzuki to be made available for MLB: report

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima Carp slugger Seiya Suzuki will be made available to big-league clubs via the posting process this offseason, MLB.com said Friday citing a source. Suzuki batted cleanup for gold medal-winning Japan at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. He led the Central League with a .317 batting average and .433 on-base percentage, while hitting a career-high 38 homers for the fourth-place Carp. "I really am not sure what will happen in the future...I believe we'll be having talks on many things," Suzuki said after Hiroshima's final game of the season on Monday against the Hanshin Tigers. The MLB.com s...