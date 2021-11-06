Geothermal power plants in Japan quadruple since 2011 nuke accident

Newsfrom Japan

The number of geothermal power plants in Japan has quadrupled since the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, according to industry data. Despite the surge, showed in the Thermal and Nuclear Power Engineering Society data, geothermal power accounts for only 0.3 percent of the country's total power output because many of the plants are of small scale. With world leaders calling for urgent action to rein in global warming at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, analysts say it is vital for Japan to accelerate the introduction of renewable energy. Despite the abundance of ge...