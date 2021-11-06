Vietnam's first urban railway opens in Hanoi

Newsfrom Japan

Vietnam's first urban railway opened in the center of Hanoi on Saturday, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the capital city. Construction of the 13-kilometer Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line began in 2011 with Chinese aid, but the start of operations was significantly delayed, with construction costs doubling to about 18 trillion dong (nearly $800 million). The lowest ticket fare is 8,000 dong (35 cents), but riding the elevated railway with 12 stations is free for the first 15 days. "I was waiting for this day. The train car is clean and modern. It's convenient and will make our lives eas...