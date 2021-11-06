Soccer: Osako nets winner as Kobe stay on course for ACL spot

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Yuya Osako scored the winner as Vissel Kobe edged past Tokushima Vortis 1-0 at home on Saturday in the J-League top flight, boosting their chance of a top-three finish after going five games unbeaten. It was the second league goal for Osako since joining from Werder Bremen over the summer, a volley low into the net in the 57th minute after a cross from right-back Gotoku Sakai glanced off the head of Yoshinori Muto at Noevir Stadium. The win moved Kobe up to 67 points with three games to go as they chase the final spot for automatic qualification for next season's Asian Champions ...