FOCUS: Japan Inc. still seeing uneven recovery from pandemic as services lag

Newsfrom Japan

The earnings recovery from the COVID-19 fallout is still uneven, with a wide gap remaining between Japanese manufacturers and nonmanufacturers. A state of emergency was fully lifted in Japan at the start of the October-December quarter and economists say this should give a much-awaited boost to the nonmanufacturing sector, especially service providers that have lagged in a recovery led largely by exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp. Still, Japan's major airlines are expected to stay in the red for a second year in the 12-month period through March 2022. Train operators are also predicting net ...