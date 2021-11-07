Soccer: Okugawa fires Arminia past Stuttgart for 1st win of season

Newsfrom Japan

Masaya Okugawa fired struggling Arminia Bielefeld to their first win of the German Bundesliga season on Saturday, netting the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart. The Japanese winger scored on a counterattack in the 19th minute at Stuttgart's Mercedes-Benz Arena, steering a low shot past keeper Fabian Bredlow. The goal was Okugawa's second of the season for Arminia, who sit second-last with eight points from 11 games. Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo and defender Hiroki Ito started for an injury-depleted Stuttgart side featuring four changes from the lineup that lost 4-1 to Augsburg last ...