Soccer: FC Tokyo manager Hasegawa resigns after 8-0 loss to Marinos

Kenta Hasegawa has stepped down as manager of FC Tokyo, the J-League first-division club said Sunday, a day after his side crashed to an 8-0 loss away to Yokohama F Marinos. The 56-year-old took charge of FC Tokyo in 2018 and steered them to second place, their best-ever J1 finish, in 2019 before helping them secure the Levain Cup last season. But they have fallen out of title contention this season, sitting ninth in the league following elimination from all cup competitions. His successor is yet to be decided, but a source familiar with the matter said FC Tokyo are looking at options includin...