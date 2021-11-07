Baseball: Marines, Giants advance to the Climax Series' final stages

Newsfrom Japan

The Pacific League's Lotte Marines and the Central League's Yomiuri Giants advanced to the final stages of Japan's Climax Series playoffs Sunday, the Marines with a 4-4 home tie against the Rakuten Eagles and the Giants with a 4-2 win on the road over the Hanshin Tigers. By tying Game 2 at Zozo Marine Stadium after winning Game 1, second-place Lotte ensured the third-place Eagles could do no better than tie the three-game series, which is hosted by the higher-ranked team and won by them in the case of a deadlock. The Giants, who finished third in the CL, needed a win or two ties to advance to ...