Japan eyes over 30 tril. yen economic stimulus to fight pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

The government plans to spend more than 30 trillion yen ($265 billion) on a set of measures to ease the fallout on the Japanese economy from the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Sunday. The stimulus package will include providing 100,000 yen in cash handouts for all children aged 18 or younger and restarting the "Go To Travel" subsidy program to promote domestic tourism, the sources said. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier said the size of the package will be "several tens of trillion yen." The government will finance the measures with funds leftover from the fiscal 202...