Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on strong U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher in early trading Monday, supported by record highs on Wall Street late last week on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for October. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 62.58 points, or 0.21 percent, from Friday to 29,674.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.72 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,044.14. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.47-48 yen compared with 113.36-46 yen in New York an...