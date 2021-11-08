Man nabbed after starting fire on bullet train in southwest Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a shinkansen bullet train in southwestern Japan on Monday morning, police said. The 69-year-old man from Fukuoka was nabbed on the spot, they said. No injuries were reported on the train bound for Kagoshima-chuo Station, which was running in Kumamoto Prefecture at the time of the incident around 8:40 a.m., according to JR Kyushu. The shinkansen train from Hiroshima made an emergency stop. Smoke was seen inside the No. 3 car, the operator said.