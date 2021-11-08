Tokyo stocks flat in morning on upbeat U.S. jobs data, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat Monday morning as gains made after record highs on Wall Street late last week on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data were offset by the yen's slight appreciation against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 21.00 points, or 0.07 percent, from Friday to 29,590.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.06 point, or 0.00 percent, at 2,041.48. Decliners were led by iron and steel, and electric appliance issues, while air transportation and marine transportation issues led gainers.