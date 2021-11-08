BOJ policymakers see inflationary pressure but need to keep easing

Bank of Japan policymakers acknowledged that inflationary pressure was rising due to higher energy prices but believed it was moderate and monetary easing should be maintained, a summary of opinions at its October policy meeting showed Monday. One board member warned of the negative impact of higher utility bills and food prices on consumers, as economic activity gathers momentum following the lifting of a COVID-19 state of emergency. At the Oct. 27-28 meeting, the BOJ made no change to its ultraloose monetary policy. It decided to leave short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while gui...
Kyodo News

