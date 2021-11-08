Mazda starts accepting reservations for remodeled CX-5 SUV

Newsfrom Japan

Mazda Motor Corp. began accepting reservations for its mainstay CX-5 sport utility vehicle following a major facelift aimed at maintaining steady sales. The remodeled CX-5 will go on sale in Japan in early December with suggested retail prices ranging from 2,678,500 yen ($23,000) to 4,075,500 yen. The Japanese automaker did not disclose a sales target. The changes include a revamped shock-absorbing structure to reduce driver fatigue and a redesigned cargo area that will make it easier to load and remove luggage, it said. The vehicles will be available in two special models -- Field Journey, us...