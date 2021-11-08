Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Nov. 9: -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for September and for first half of FY 2021 at 8:50 a.m. -- Yokohama District Court to hand down ruling on Ayumi Kuboki, a former nurse who has been charged with killing three patients by injecting disinfectant into their intravenous drips at a Yokohama hospital near Tokyo in 2016 at 1:30 p.m. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for October at 2 p.m. -- Tokyo Shoko Research to release corporate bankruptcy data for October at 1:30 p.m.