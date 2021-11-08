Tokyo stocks end lower on profit-taking, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, as investors locked in recent profits after the market surged to its highest level in over a month last week, while a stronger yen dented market sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 104.52 points, or 0.35 percent, from Friday at 29,507.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.20 points, or 0.30 percent, lower at 2,035.22. Decliners were led by iron and steel, construction, and electric machinery issues.