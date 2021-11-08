Soccer: Furuhashi at double for Celtic in win over Dundee

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi netted a brace for Celtic in their 4-2 win at Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, taking his goal tally to 13 in all competitions since his summer move from Vissel Kobe. Furuhashi continued his scintillating form as he headed home Anthony Ralston's cross in the 19th minute for a 2-0 lead before his left-footed effort went in off the post in the 50th minute to make it 4-1, assisted by Jota who scored their other two goals. The two goals for Furuhashi, replaced after 61 minutes, were his sixth and seventh in the league and came on the back of praise from C...