Japan gov't panel proposes more support for firms hiking wages

Newsfrom Japan

An economic policy panel of Japan's government on Monday proposed a fresh stimulus package to get the coronavirus-hit economy back in shape, including beefing up support for companies actively raising employee wages. As part of its "urgent proposals" toward realizing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's signature vision of "new capitalism," the panel also suggested a large-scale subsidy program to encourage the digitalization of rural areas, as well as assistance for building state-of-the-art semiconductor factories to ensure a sufficient supply of computer chips. The proposals will be reflected in ...