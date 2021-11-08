Japanese writer Matsuda among winners of 2021 World Fantasy Awards

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese author Aoko Matsuda has won best collection in this year's World Fantasy Awards for the English translation of her short stories "Where the Wild Ladies Are," its original publisher said Monday. The book by the 42-year-old, originally published in Japan in 2016 by Chuokoron-Shinsha Inc. under the title "Obachan-tachi no iru tokoro," is a collection of 17 short stories depicting the exploits of women who have become ghosts. The collection, translated into English by Polly Barton, reinvents traditional Japanese folktales and was also recommended by Time magazine in its article on "The 10...