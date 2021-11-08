26 of Japan 33 sectors see profits grow, return to black in 1st half

Newsfrom Japan

Twenty-six of 33 sectors in Japan saw profit growth or a return to profitability in the April-September period from the previous year, a tally showed Monday, as both manufacturers and nonmanufacturers are recovering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Based on earnings results released by listed Japanese companies on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the manufacturing industry as a whole saw net profit increase by about 2.6 times from a year earlier to 8.1 trillion yen ($71.4 billion), according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., which compiled the data. Among the coronaviru...