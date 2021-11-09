Global COVID-19 cases surpass 250 million

Newsfrom Japan

The cumulative worldwide total of infections with the novel coronavirus exceeded 250 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of the United States. The latest data comes as the pace of daily COVID-19 cases has started to pick up again since mid-October, with some European countries reporting surges in daily figures. The World Health Organization has warned of potential outbreaks involving new variants of the coronavirus if the uptrend in infection cases continues. Worldwide, the total number of COVID-19 infections topped 100 million in January and reached 200 million ...