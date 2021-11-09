Tokyo stocks open in positive on record Wall St. highs, earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight record levels on Wall Street, as positive earnings from some Japanese companies helped support the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 216.29 points, or 0.73 percent, from Monday to 29,723.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.40 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,045.62. Gainers were led by information and communication, consumer credit, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.26-27 yen compared with 113.17-27 yen in N...