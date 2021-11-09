Biden to attend virtual APEC summit in sign of commitment to region

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden will attend a virtual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Friday as the United States signals its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and multilateral cooperation, according to the White House. The move comes as Biden, who took office in January, seeks to revive his nation's presence in a region that is facing China's growing clout. His predecessor Donald Trump was criticized by Asia-Pacific allies for snubbing key gatherings. During the upcoming meeting of the 21-member bloc, hosted by New Zealand, leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to address the ...