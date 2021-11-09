Japan launches Epsilon small rocket with 9 satellites

Newsfrom Japan

Japan launched a small, low-cost Epsilon rocket carrying nine satellites on Tuesday, the country's space agency said, in the latest attempt to promote involvement by educational institutions and companies in space development. The Epsilon-5 rocket lifted off from Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 10 a.m., the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said. Initially planned for October, the launch was postponed three times due to technical and other reasons. The rocket, which measures 2.6 meters in diameter and 26 meters in length and weighs 96 tons, carried...