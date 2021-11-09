Baseball: Angels' Ohtani named 1 of 3 finalists for 2021 AL MVP

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was on Monday named one of three finalists for the American League's Most Valuable Player award by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ohtani, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who beat out Ohtani by two to win the major league home run title, and the Blue Jays' second baseman Marcus Semien were the top three vote-getters in the AL. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. are the final three up for the award in the Nati...