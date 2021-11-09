Tokyo stocks flat in morning on Wall St. record high, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat Tuesday morning, despite record highs on Wall Street as sentiment was hurt by the yen strengthening against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 29.12 points, or 0.10 percent, from Monday to 29,536.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.64 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,033.58. Gainers were led by information and communication, and iron and steel issues, while air transportation and land transportation issues led decliners.