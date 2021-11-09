FEATURE: AI being employed to translate sign language to assist deaf in Japan

Local governments in Japan are turning to artificial intelligence to improve communication with people who are deaf or hard of hearing at their counters for the public. A system jointly developed by the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo and SoftBank Corp. converts sign-language gestures into written text. While the system currently requires equipment at counters, municipalities hope it will eventually be usable with just a smartphone. At the Narashino city office in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, a woman with a hearing disability asked directions to the restroom using sign language ...
