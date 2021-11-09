Japan's Hoshide, 3 other astronauts return safely aboard SpaceX ship

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Akihiko Hoshide and three other astronauts safely returned to Earth on Monday night aboard a SpaceX capsule after spending about 200 days in space. The Crew Dragon capsule developed by U.S. Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, splashed down off the coast of Florida, completing the third manned round-trip voyage of its kind to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon, including the Falcon 9 rocket and associated ground systems, was certified last year by NASA for regular flights with astronauts, becoming the first commercial system in history to achieve such a design...