Japan's SymEnergy to build hydropower plant in Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese renewable energy developer SymEnergy Inc. will build a hydroelectric power plant in the northern Philippine province of Ifugao to help the Southeast Asian country address power shortages and expensive utilities rates. Kobe-based SymEnergy said Monday that construction of the 560-kilowatt hydropower plant will begin at the end of this month and the firm aims to start operations in July 2023. The project marks the first overseas venture for SymEnergy, which did not release construction costs. A joint venture SymEnergy established in 2017 with Ifugao Electric Cooperative Inc. and local c...