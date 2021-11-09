Tokyo stocks end lower as exporters hit by yen's advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as shares of export-oriented companies were hit as the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 221.59 points, or 0.75 percent, from Monday at 29,285.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.45 points, or 0.81 percent, lower at 2,018.77. Decliners were led by textile and apparel, electric machinery, and transportation equipment issues.