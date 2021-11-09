Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan to face Iceland in 1st game under Ikeda

Newsfrom Japan

Japan women will take on Iceland in their first international game under new manager Futoshi Ikeda on Nov. 25 in Almere, the Netherlands, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday. Nadeshiko Japan will face their Dutch rivals four days later in The Hague in another friendly, as they make their first outings since being eliminated in the last eight at the Tokyo Olympics this summer under former manager Asako Takakura. Ranked 13th by FIFA, Nadeshiko Japan have so far won all three meetings with 16th-ranked Iceland. They have won and lost four each in the past against the fourth-ranked Netherla...