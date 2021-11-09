Soccer: Japan hit by plane delay for 11 Europe-based players

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's preparations for their World Cup qualifier away to Vietnam were dealt a blow Tuesday as the Japan Football Association said a chartered flight carrying 11 Europe-based players had been delayed. Players including captain Maya Yoshida, Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kyogo Furuhashi were scheduled to arrive in Hanoi on Tuesday morning for the Thursday evening fixture, but there was a problem while the plane was refueling in Russia after leaving the Netherlands, the JFA said. Japan have won two and lost two in Group B, with both defeats in games right after the players joined up, h...