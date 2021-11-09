Japan retracts claim N. Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles on Oct. 19

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday retracted its earlier claim that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles rather than one on Oct. 19, saying it had mistakenly detected a man-made object in space. The assertion that there had been two launches contradicted reports from the North's state-run media as well as analysis by the United States and South Korea that only mentioned a single submarine-launched ballistic missile. The ministry said that after reviewing data it had concluded the object picked up by its radar was mistaken for a ballistic missile. The SLBM, meanwhile, flew on an unconventi...