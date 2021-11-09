9 ex-Kansai Electric execs not to face charges over bribery scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Prosecutors said Tuesday they have decided not to indict nine former executives of Kansai Electric Power Co. over a bribery scandal and other misconduct due to insufficient evidence. The Osaka-based utility has been under fire since it came to light in September 2019 that Eiji Moriyama, a former deputy mayor of Takahama in central Japan's Fukui Prefecture who died in March that year, had bribed Kansai Electric executives and employees to give work to a construction company tied to him. The special investigation squad of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office had been probing cases involv...