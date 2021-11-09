URGENT: TSMC to build plant in Japan's Kumamoto Pref. to make 20, 28 nm chips

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced Tuesday it will establish a subsidiary in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture with a plant to produce 22- and 28-nanometer chips. Construction of the fab is scheduled to begin in 2022 with production targeted to begin by the end of 2024, TSMC said in the joint announcement with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. It said initial capital expenditure is estimated to be approximately $7 billion, with Sony participating as a minority shareholder in the business with a contribution of some $500 million.