Tokyo stocks open mixed as weak U.S. shares offset positive earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday as selling on overnight falls on Wall Street and the yen's firmness against the U.S. dollar offset buying in shares of companies reporting positive earnings. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 53.54 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday to 29,231.92. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.45 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,019.22. Decliners were led by rubber product and textile and apparel issues, while mining and oil and coal product issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the d...