Tokyo stocks fall in morning as yen remains firm, U.S. shares sag
Tokyo stocks fell slightly Wednesday morning as investors were discouraged by the yen remaining firm against the U.S. dollar and overnight losses in U.S. shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 88.46 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday to 29,197.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.25 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,014.52. Decliners were led by rubber product, air transportation and nonferrous metal issues.