China's producer price index rises at fastest pace on record in Oct.

China's producer price index in October increased at its fastest pace on record, surging 13.5 percent from a year earlier, due largely to a spike in global raw material prices, its government said Wednesday. The index, a measure of the prices of goods traded between firms, marked the sharpest climb since comparable data became available in 1996, as energy prices continued to rise at home amid power shortages. It gained 10.7 percent in September as compared to the same month last year. China's consumer price index was up 1.5 percent in October from the previous year. The pace of growth was much...