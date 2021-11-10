Over 10 mil. users affected by NTT Docomo's system failure in Oct.

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday a total of over 10 million users faced disruptions to either voice or data communications last month in the nationwide system outage affecting Japan's largest mobile carrier. In an incident report submitted to the communications ministry on Wednesday, the company said the system failure that began on Oct. 14 affected the voice communications of about 4.6 million people and data communications of about 8.3 million people. NTT Docomo had said at the time of the incident that a total of 2 million customers were left with no access at all to voice and data services a...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News