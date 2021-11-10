Japan ruling bloc agrees on income cap for 100,000 yen handouts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's ruling coalition agreed Wednesday to exclude high-income households from its plan to give out 100,000 yen ($886) in cash and vouchers for every child aged 18 or younger as part of the government's COVID-19 stimulus package. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the LDP's smaller partner Komeito, agreed to cap annual income at 9.6 million yen. The handouts had been the subject of political wrangling for the past several days. Komeito had pushed for their inclusion in the stimulus package after making them the focus of its c...