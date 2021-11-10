Tokyo stocks end lower on firm yen, worries over Chinese economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday on the firm yen against the dollar and worries over China's economic outlook, while investors expected the Japanese government's plan of handing out cash to ease the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to have only a limited effect. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 178.68 points, or 0.61 percent, from Tuesday at 29,106.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.81 points, or 0.54 percent, lower at 2,007.96. Decliners were led by rubber product, air transportation and iron and steel issues.