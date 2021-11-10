FEATURE: Godzilla fetes 67th birthday with 4K remaster of iconic 1954 film

Newsfrom Japan

The original "King of the Monsters" graced the big screen like never before during a recent world premiere of the 4K restoration of the first "Godzilla" film in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated remaster debuted to celebrate the 67th birthday of the pop culture icon, the star of the world's longest-running movie franchise. Similar screenings were held at over two dozen locations across the United States, including San Francisco and New York City. Directed by Ishiro Honda, a pioneer of Japan's "kaiju" (strange beast) genre of films and television, and released by Toho Co., "Godzilla" tells th...