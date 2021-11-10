New Zealand, APEC chair, says will not "prejudge" China's bid to TPP

Newsfrom Japan

New Zealand's Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor said Wednesday the country will not "prejudge" China in its bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, a day after a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which the island nation chaired. Responding to a question at a press conference following the virtual meeting of trade and foreign ministers from APEC economies, O'Connor said that China's application to join the TPP would be judged indiscriminately alongside fellow applicants Britain and Taiwan. "We're not going to prejudge what...