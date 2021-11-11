Tokyo stocks open flat as weak yen offsets lower Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Thursday as buying on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar offset selling on lower U.S. shares overnight amid growing fears over a sooner-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 27.00 points, or 0.09 percent, from Wednesday to 29,133.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.07 point at 2,007.89. Gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service stocks and bank shares, while mining and construction issues led decliners. ...