OPINION: Bomb-grade uranium for Australian submarines?

Newsfrom Japan

In 2016, Japan eliminated its stockpile of nuclear weapons-grade, highly enriched uranium (HEU) from its Fast Critical Assembly research reactor by sending the material to the United States for disposal. The cache had been estimated at 215 kilograms, sufficient for at least eight nuclear weapons. Japan's action contributed to a multi-decade global effort to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons by ridding the world of HEU, either by closing facilities or converting them to low-enriched uranium (LEU) fuel that is unsuitable for weapons. As a senior U.S. official declared, "Japan has been one of...