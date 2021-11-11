Baseball: Angels' Ohtani All-MLB nominee at DH, starting pitcher

Newsfrom Japan

The finalists for the 2021 All-MLB Team were announced Wednesday night on MLB Network, and Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was named at two positions, designated hitter and starting pitcher. Ohtani, who became Major League Baseball's first two-way All-Star this summer, and relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias are the only Angels players who made the cut for the third annual All-MLB Team selection, while the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way with 10 nominations. MLB introduced the All-MLB Team in 2019 to give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big league season, c...