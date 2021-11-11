Japan's Oct. wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 4 decades

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan surged 8.0 percent in October from a year earlier, the sharpest gain in four decades, on higher crude oil prices and a weaker yen that inflated import costs, the Bank of Japan said Thursday. The prices of goods traded between companies marked the eighth straight monthly gain. The latest result is the largest increase since January 1981 when an 8.1 percent rise was recorded. Inflationary pressure has been building in Japan but not as fast as in other advanced economies like the United States, bolstering the case for the BOJ to maintain its monetary easing to attain its...